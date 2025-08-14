There’s a feeling that we’re in the twilight days of summer as of late. Prolonged rain showers and sporadic cold fronts have moved the needle toward new beginnings, even if we’re getting there through dour methods. But there’s still some summer to be had, from cinema classics to lessons surrounding the season’s favorite sport across downtown. Don’t miss out on some key events to cap off the summer season.

Summer Movie Magic: Grease – Tennessee Theater (August 15, 8 p.m.)

Experience a classic on the big screen in one of East Tennessee’s most elegant venues and get sucked into the world of “Grease” as the lights dim. In the ambience and opulence of Knoxville’s original movie house, you’ll get to join in on the romance that crosses boundaries in one of the most revered musicals of a generation. Popcorn and drinks will be available, as well as music before the show!

2025 Annual Febb Burn Banquet – On Broadway Event Center (August 15, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.)

The Suffrage Coalition will be hosting their annual banquet, filled with fine dining and experiences hard to find anywhere else. Participate in an art sale, silent auction, and stick around for keynote speaker Mary Ruden, who’s spent her entire life advancing women’s rights across the globe. Book a ticket to participate in a charitable cause and a night of elegance and education.

Luau Line Dancing Lessons – Walnut Springs Winery (August 15, 6:30 – 8 p.m.)

It may still be too hot to throw on the trusty cowboy boots, but the folks at Walnut Springs seem to think that it’s never too early to get a few reps in while wearing flip-flops. This lesson in line dancing with a tropical twist is a great way to wind down one season while preparing for another. Tropical drinks and something to joy for every level of experience or participation will be available!

Dog Daze – Village Green Shopping Center (August 15 – 17, all day)

Furry friends far and wide will be participating in this weekend-long contest including jumps, dives and tests of speed! Presented by TDS Telecom, the competition also doubles as its own sort of festival in Farragut, complete with live music and food trucks to keep guests with full bellies and fresh ears. The festival will be taking place in the parking lot of Village Green Shopping Center.

Market Square Farmers Market – Market Square (August 16, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Shop local in the heart of town. Everything at the Market Square Market, from jams and jellies to prime cuts of meat, is all locally sourced. Nearly every vendor must meet a criteria of being in business with a 100 mile radius of Knoxville, so you know you’re filling local pockets while looking out for your own.

History Hootenanny – East Tennessee History Center (August 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

A newer tradition, the East Tennessee History House and its partner transform their venue into a time capsule centered around a specific subject. In its fourth year, the History Hootenanny is centering itself around sports! Mainly centered around the story of baseball in America, there will also be live music, children’s activities and much more! Stick around for a special screening of Angels in the Outfield in between exhibits!

Parrothead Boat Drinks Cruise – Star of Knoxville Riverboat (August 16, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.)

Your head may hurt, your feet may stink, but you’re always at home on a boat with a drink in your hand! If you’re still trying to hold onto that summer feeling, join fellow Buffett fanatics trying to have a good time while donating to a charitable cause. On board, there will be a silent auction amongst other money-raising activities for Alzheimers, TN.

Emerging Maker Tent – Old City Market (August 17, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Come see budding artists and artisans as they show off and sell merchandise in the heart of one of Knoxville’s cultural hubs. In a farmers market style environment, you can stroll and browse in the morning sun. Support local creators in the heart of the Maker City, filled with plenty of options for a late coffee or early lunch along the way!

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

