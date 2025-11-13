Alumni clad in orange are pouring back onto campus this weekend, getting a glimpse of our ever-changing city and hopefully contributing in a small way to the vibrant culture they once lived in their hearts. While fireworks and fraternity floats will be present throughout campus, the outskirts of town also have their fair share of attractions. Hopefully, you can take some time to see Knoxville’s growth in both commercial and cultural senses.

The Book of Mormon – Tennessee Theater (November 11 – 16, multiple showtimes) Often heralded as one of the funniest musicals of our time, Knoxville will play host to two dopey missionaries once more as they embark on a knee-slapping and unforgettable journey. The brainchild of Trey Parker and Matt Stone of “South Park” fame, this vulgar and vibrant production puts a lot of burning questions on display in hilarious fashion. This show does contain explicit language, and is intended for a more mature audience.

Rescue Dog Night – The Bark Knoxville (November 13, 4 – 7 p.m.) Parents of stray and shelter pups can celebrate their found family member with a night of community fun at The Bark! This dog and human-inclusive park has all the best attractions for your four-legged friend, while keeping owners occupied with drink and food trucks to socialize while the puppies sniff around. Rescue dogs receive a $2 discount on their entry fee!

UTK Homecoming Parade – University of Tennessee, Knoxville (November 14, 4 – 5 p.m.) Alumni and Vol fans rejoice, as the celebration of the season gets kicked off with one of the finest Tennessee traditions there is to offer! Relish in the glory days with floats from different organizations all over campus starting at Fraternity Park, through Circle Park and down to Neyland Stadium. Get a glimpse of a week of hard work and show off your school pride before a nostalgic gameday on Saturday!

The Big Tiny Show – The District Gallery and Framery (November 14, 5 – 8 p.m.) The District Gallery and Framery is showing off intense creativity confined to a small frame. With every piece of this exhibit under a square foot, you’ll get to gaze at some renowned pieces from around the country and see if any of them will be awarded a gallery spot! This event is completely free to the public.

8th Annual Artisan Craft Fair – Concord United Methodist Church (November 15, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.) Presented by Concord United Women in Faith, this event will turn Farragut’s Methodist mainstay into a winter wonderland as the halls become decked with decoration and holiday cheer. Come peruse over 70 local vendors showcasing an immense variety of merchandise including crafts, clothes, baked goods and more! Be sure to show up early for the locally legendary apple butter!

KFCN Holiday Bazaar – Knoxville First Church of the Nazarene (November 15, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Get a little early Christmas shopping done as you patron a local establishment and support their yearly local artisan market! The Knoxville First Church of the Nazarene will have over 30 local vendors setting up shop all day to showcase food, crafts and more as you peruse their campus in search of some new experiences. Face painting will also be available, and admission is completely free.

Honky Tonkin’ on the River – Star of Knoxville Riverboat (November 16, 4 – 7 p.m.) It may be too cold for boat shoes, but that’s not stopping captains and crews from setting sail on the Tennessee River to embark on a journey of boot-scootin’ and booze cruising. Led by Russell Walker, you’ll get some dancing lessons on the top floor before heading below deck to test your new skills set to some live music. Boarding will begin around 3:15 p.m. for a 4 p.m. departure, with snacks, soft drinks and a full bar available!

Knoxville Opera Goes to Church – Central United Methodist Church (November 16, 5 – 6:30 p.m.) A merger of styles and subjects, this annual event celebrates the history and heritage of religious music as it’s told by some of the most powerful voices to echo throughout the hills of East Tennessee. These performers can seamlessly blend vibrant church music with the solemnity of their classical training from note to note. This event is free and open to the public!

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

