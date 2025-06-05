The variety offered in these next few days is astounding. Charity events, supporting the independent arts and all-around rundowns of everything Knoxville are all just a short drive away as we gear up for another great stretch of off-days on Rocky Top although I’m sure our local bars and restaurants will be carrying the Vols Super Regional in Arkansas at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Whether quenching your thirst with some suds or looking for a way to tire out the kiddos, your needs are met in one neighborhood or another this weekend.

Good Vibrations Benefit Concert – Yee-Haw Brewing Co. (June 5, 6 – 9 p.m.)

Kickstart your weekend with a charitable cause at Yee-Haw! Sail away with local cover band Smooth Sailer, who have been hitting the sonic high seas all over town for years. With a little yacht rock to make you envision the beach and a cold beverage to get you there, you’ll be helping the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee by simply having a good time.

Pagliacci – A.K Bissell Park (June 5 & 7, 7 p.m.)

As the Marble City Opera’s main season comes to a close, they’re bringing their final production to multiple locations with an adaptation of this show inside a show hailing from Italy and boasting two centuries of performance. Watch as fiction and reality begin to bleed into one another for this clown troupe, who end up bringing their personal strife to the professional stage.

First Friday Art Walk (June 6, schedules vary place to place) Downtown Knox ArtWalk is a free casual evening of art, music, food, fun and community. Take a look at the list of events and decide where you want to start.

Garden Art Gala – CAC Beardsley Community Farm (June 6, 5 – 7 p.m.)

This local garden is harvesting a little more than produce this summer. Their first annual Garden Art Gala is looking to promote community through a collection of visual and performing artists showcasing their skills on the lush and lavish grounds growing holistic products right in their backyard. Admission is completely free, and “farm wear” is encouraged though not required.

Home Free – Tennessee Theater (June 6, 8 p.m.)

Critically acclaimed and nationally celebrated, Home Free has struck a chord with country music fans everywhere without even picking up an instrument. This a-cappella group brings blends of western waltzes, Nashville standards and a clever sensibility to one of the biggest genres in all of music. Come see this totally singular group that blends hillbilly and harmony in ways you’ve never heard before.

Free Fishing Day – Concord Park and Fountain City Lake (June 7, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

For this one day out of the year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency requires no license for fishers to come out and cast a rod! Tailored for every experience level, you can either bring your tackle box ready to go or receive instruction from experts on the water and its inhabitants. The Cove will also be home to several themed activities that day as well for the easily discouraged.

Boozy Book Fair – Printshop Beer Co. (June 7, 12 – 9 p.m.)

Whether you’re a bookworm wishing for an afternoon pint, or a beer lover looking to expand your literary bandwidth, Printshop is providing a great way to make reading fun for grown-ups again. Browse an immense selection of books, beers and merchandise at this great excuse to relax or get a little more well-read.

Circle Modern Dance Presents: Shadows & Light – Knoxville Museum of Art (June 7, 7 – 8:30 p.m.)

With composer William Wright keeping this troupe in time, Circle Modern Dance is bringing a one-night-only, artistic and interpretive number to blend static and frenetic artistic motifs. They’ll be guiding you through the museum as their energy bounces off and responds to the work of a number of different galleries throughout. This imaginative experience promises to lend the beauty of art to more senses than just sight.

Connecting Knox Community Festival – Ancient Lore Village (June 8, 1 – 5 p.m.)

This totally free event is consolidating all of the staples of Scruffy City into one magical four-hour festival. See dozens of booths from vendors, restaurants, bars and a number of organizations and non-profit organizations that make Rocky Top what it is. Intended for new residents looking to get integrated or natives trying to catch up with all the new developments, there’s a little bit of something for everyone here.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at email or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

