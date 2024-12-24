Coach Greg Hernandez wasn’t going to let his Webb School of Knoxville girls’ basketball team get complacent with an 11-0 start to the season.

Junior guard Meeyah Green scored 16 of her 21 points in the first half as the host Lady Spartans stayed unbeaten Thursday night with a 67-53 victory over Christian Academy of Knoxville in the Hammer’s Hardwood Classic.

“I’m still waiting for a consistent 32 minutes, and we’re not there yet,” Hernandez said, “but I’m just excited about what this team is capable of and we’ll get there eventually.”

Hernandez said he and his players have jelled since last season, his first with the team, who advanced to the 2024 Division II-AA state championship game before losing to Catholic.

Webb finished 15-11 last season.

“It took us a little bit of time, but this group, I’ve been with all of them for two years besides two of them and they’ve bought in,” Hernandez said. “They work hard. They’re doing all the things I’m asking them to do. This has been a process over last year, the summer, the fall, and to now, but we’ve still got a long way to go.”

CAK coach Abby Williams was impressed with the Lady Spartans.

“They’re a great team,” Williams said. “Greg’s done a great job with them. They execute their game plan to a tee. They’ve got weapons. They’ve got girls that can get to the rim, girls that knock down shots, post players that run the floor and finish around the rim.

“They played really well tonight. I’ve watched a lot of film on them. It’s the best I’ve seen them play all year, so kudos to them for that.”

Green, a Clemson commitment, was 8 of 13 from the field against CAK, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. She made 2 of 4 free throws.

Green had eight points in the first quarter when Webb built a 12-9 lead.

She scored the first four points of the second quarter on a 12-foot baseline shot and a 10-foot turnaround jump shot, giving Webb a 16-9 lead.

“Tonight, (Green) was huge in the sense of how we got started,” Hernandez said. “We were having a hard time flowing offensively. What she did a good job of was just getting us settled.

“I’ve been preaching to her leadership, leadership, leadership. Tonight, when she got going and nobody else was, she didn’t get frustrated at her teammates. She stayed with it. She brought them along with her, calmed their nerves and allowed us to get out and go.”

Webb outscored CAK 24-11 in the second quarter for a 36-20 halftime lead.

The Lady Spartans were 9 of 10 from the floor in the second quarter, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and made 3 of 3 free throws.

“It started on the defensive end,” Hernandez said of the second-quarter run, “and too, I think when we play with tremendous pace, we’re tough to deal with because we’re able to go with numbers.

“Our biggest thing is getting it out of the net or getting it off the glass so that we can run. We’re really good in transition, and if we can speed other teams up, we’re going to wear on them.”

CAK (6-4), which reached the Division II-A Final Four last season, trailed by 14 or more during the second half.

Freshman forward Kyndall Mays scored 13 for Webb, scoring on post moves and fast-break layups. Mays was 5 of 6 from the foul line.

“That girl’s only a freshman, but she’s strong and she’s continuing to get better each game and every day in practice,” Hernandez said. “We’re hard on her because she anchors a lot of stuff for us. She can do a lot of things offensively and defensively. We’re just trying to make her a complete player and giving her all the tools needed to be successful not only personally but for us as a team.”

Eighth-grade guard Ivy Napier and sophomore guard Cailyn Taylor scored nine each for Webb.

Naper was 3 for 6 from 3-point range.

“I think the sky’s the limit for (Napier) because she can shoot it, and she’s improving defensively as well,” Hernandez said. “She’s got a ton of potential.”

Sophomore guard Maddie Braden scored 27 points for CAK, while senior point guard Karlie Whited and junior guard Colie Thompson had nine points each.

“Give (Braden) a ton of props,” Hernandez said. “She competes. She battles. She can shoot it. She can handle it. She can finish it with contact. She’s not as wide as some of our girls, but man, she’s a tough competitor. She didn’t back down and she played all 32 minutes.”

Webb will host Oak Ridge on Friday at 4:30 in the winners’ bracket. CAK plays Sevier County on Friday at 11 a.m. at Webb in the losers’ bracket.

Oak Ridge defeated Sevier County 44-42 Thursday.

“I told them the game we play (Friday) is going to be equally as difficult (as Webb),” Williams said. “Tomorrow’s a big day because how do you respond to today’s game?”

Editor’s note: Webb lost its first game to Oak Ridge 55-51.