In November 2023, Matt Shears announced that he and wife Lauren were moving to his hometown of Stokesdale, North Carolina, where they had bought his great grandpa’s old tobacco farm. “This plot of land has been in my family for nearly 250 years,” Matt wrote.

Their son, Henry, would grow up near grandparents and cousins. “(The farm) sits on the end of a dirt road, has a spring & creek that run through it, has some buildings built by my great grandpa, and still has some fruit trees planted by my family,” Matt wrote.

“It hasn’t been a working farm for many years, but we do plan to bring it back up to speed with some sort of agricultural pursuit – just not sure what yet.”

Knoxville folks will remember Matt from his service as chair of the local Democratic Party. Here’s the rest of the story: Upon arrival in North Carolina, he almost immediately found a campaign.

Mo Green had been recruited by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to run for state superintendent of public instruction, an elected position in North Carolina. Green had been superintendent of Guilford County Schools when Matt was a student there, and in 2011, Matt’s senior year, he served on the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Board. Matt knew Mo and called to volunteer.

“Little did I know, my elementary school principal, Misti Webster Williams, was his campaign manager,” Matt wrote. It was a battle for “the soul of public education.”

On November 5, 2024, they celebrated Green’s victory. While Donald Trump carried the state with 51% of the vote, Democrat Mo Green also gained 51%. There’s a lot of ticket-splitting in North Carolina.

And Matt Shears is solidly back at home.

Rotary Club of Knoxville gets new officers

At its December 10 meeting, the Rotary Club of Knoxville elected its 2025-26 board of directors, to be led by Shannon Holland, an attorney with Holland Law. The board begins its term on July 1, 2025.

Ken Knight, general manager of the Crowne Plaza Knoxville, will serve as vice president. Rachel Ford, chief executive officer of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, will be president-elect.

Andrew Murr, vice president at Barge Design Solutions, will remain as club secretary and F. Whitfield Addicks, partner at Addicks CPA Firm LLP, will remain as treasurer and chair of the financial and audit committee. Outgoing president Christopher Lambert will represent past presidents.

The other 2025-26 board members are Virginia Babb, a Realtor with Keller Williams Signature; Susan Dakak, president of Smart Views LLC; Dave Freeman, director of Capital Resource Partners Inc.; Sharon Hudson, executive director of the American Red Cross, East Tennessee Chapter; Brent Midyett, vice president of DFA Solutions; and Todd Moody, an attorney with Hagood Moody Hodge PLC.

Founded in 1915, the Rotary Club of Knoxville is among the oldest and largest Rotary Clubs in Tennessee. Club members were instrumental in the formation of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and currently sponsor several park projects. The club is also the steward of the Rotary Foundation of Knoxville, which funds college scholarships and special projects. Hat tip to club member Brooks Clark who provided this information.

Kenny King does good work

Public health educator Kenny King (shown at the mic) was named the Member of the Year by the Metro Drug Coalition. Awards are presented to those who provide outstanding work in prevention, treatment and recovery services.

Through the Knox County Health Department, King offers education on subjects including overdose awareness, naloxone, stigma reduction and more. Info here.

Wild Blue Christmas Eve

Philip Coward, of the Appalachian/folk band Wild Blue Yonder, invites everyone to West Hills Presbyterian Church today (12/24/24) at 4 p.m. for a special service of scripture readings and traditional carols. “It is … a meditative journey through scriptures highlighting the joy of the Christmas season through music,” Philip wrote. And band member Melissa Wade will be playing piano. The church is located at 7600 Bennington Dr.

Furthermore

Vaughn Pharmacy, Emory Road across from Powell High School, awarded its 2024 Giant Stocking Giveaway, valued at $800, to “Ms Gail, a sweet customer of ours.” Winner was drawn December 20.

Halls guy Jeff Melton says, “If I make you breakfast in bed, a simple ‘thank you’ is all I need. Not all this ‘How did you get in my house?’ nonsense.”