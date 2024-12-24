So, how are you doing? All the presents wrapped or not even bought yet? Traditional Christmas dinner or just some hearty snacks? Traveling, staying home?

Enough.

I was on my walk the other day and had a conversation with a neighbor bemoaning her list of things not yet done with Christmas less than a week away. I tried my best to tell her it was okay, if she got absolutely none of it done, it was okay.

Whatever anyone feels about or does/doesn’t do for the holiday, these things are all true: stores will be busy, traffic will be ridiculous, patience will be running thin. The season can really test your sense of peace on earth, good will to men.

So perhaps that’s why we have to work a little harder to create those things. I personally don’t have a lot of stress involved with Christmas: I don’t have children or grandchildren, the gift list is short, the running around minimal.

Some wonder why I bother with putting up a tree and decorating my house with lights. The answer is very simple. It makes me happy. As does watching all the Christmas specials I watched when I was a kid and listening to the music I first heard dancing around the tree in footie pajamas waiting for Santa Claus to show up.

Where I am at my absolute worst is dealing with traffic. I understand taking a quick glance to make sure no one is running a red light, but when that light turns green, for the love of all things holy, step on it …

Breathe.

They all have places they’re trying to get to and things they need to get done, too, just like I have. Nothing I am doing is more important. I have to remind myself of this, often. The same applies to long lines in stores, restaurants or at the pharmacy. If you’ve never worked retail or service in any way, you have no idea. Even if the clerk/waiter totally screwed up, find your patience. As to the pharmacy, it IS pretty important they take the time to get your order right. We’re not talking extra pickles, here.

I rather fondly remember Christmas Eve four years ago when the snow started coming in. We had a rather spectacular white Christmas that kept many from getting out and about on Christmas Day. It’s not that I didn’t want to see anyone or did want to have plans scuttled till the next day. There was just something rather nice about spending the day at home alone, having French toast for Christmas dinner and enjoying the loud silence of snow with all the twinkling lights.

Whatever you are doing this year, I wish you a wonderful holiday. Hold some space for those whose holiday season won’t be much of one and give yourself some grace if every little thing doesn’t work out just absolutely perfect.

Happy Hannukah, Seasons Greetings, Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas.

Peace on earth, good will to men.

