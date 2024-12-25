Grace Christian Academy played in the Hammer’s Hardwood Classic last weekend along with several other high school teams in the area. Both boys and girls represented their school well.

Nya Burns was recognized as a Round One Standout in the Lady Ram’s win over Grainger on Thursday night as she marked:

18 points

10 assists

10 rebounds

Grace Christian Academy’s wrestling team was in action as well on Thursday, winning their matches against Christian Academy of Knoxville, 48-18.

For other high school basketball or scores from last week (if your school is sending to TSSAA).

TSSAA link: Boys’ basketball schedule

TSSAA link: Girls’ basketball schedule

Boys’ and girls’ high school wrestling:

TSSAA link: Boy’s wrestling

TSSAA link: Girls’ wrestling

