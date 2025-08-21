We Live in a Wonderland: Appalachia is the title of naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales’ new book. Join Michelle Campanis, education coordinator at the University of Tennessee Arboretum and Stephen Lyn Bales as he gives us an overview of his latest book on Thursday, September 4th via Zoom at 7 pm.

A well-known naturalist in East Tennessee, Bales grew up in Gatlinburg at the base of Mount LeConte. You’ll hear him explain why the Appalachian Mountains and their foothills are a wonderland of plants and animals.

“This lush green Eden is filled with thousands of wonders from mysterious owls hiding along the crest of the Smokies to bears, otters, and the shy ones wearing masks,” said Bales. “I have an interesting story about how we almost lost raccoons due to fashion crazies of the last century.”

This Nature Supper Club presentation via Zoom is hosted by the UT Arboretum Society. Watch the virtual presentation from the comfort of your own home. To register for this free program, go to utarboretumsociety.org under Programs. If you are unable to watch at the scheduled time, the program will be recorded and sent to everyone who registers. Closed captions are available.

To contact Stephen Lyn Bales or buy one of his UT Press books, email him at hellostephenlyn@gmail.com.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2024. It is one of the ten University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture AgResearch and Education Centers located throughout Tennessee. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

The UT Arboretum Society celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2025; to learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.

