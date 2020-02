An East Tennessee woman suffered blood pressure spikes and other symptoms for years. She ended up at Fort Sanders Regional with a rare adrenal gland tumor that, once removed, turned out to be the source of her maladies and she is now back to selling her ears of corn on her farm!

Meet Donna Blake and physician Michael D. Kropilak, MD. Learn about the solution for Donna: Covenant Health_Donna Blake 02-12-20