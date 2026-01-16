Tommy Schumpert, who passed away on January 14, 2026, at age 87, was a hero for all things outdoors. During his eight years as county executive (now called county mayor), he developed eight new parks, including the 173-acre park at 6400 Fountain City Road that a later mayor named the Tommy Schumpert Park.

Pre term limits, Dwight Kessel had served as county executive for a long time. He was conservative and competent. Schumpert, who had served a term as county trustee, ran against Dwight and beat him in a close race. In editorials at the Shopper-News, we called it The Great Turtle Race of 1994 because both candidates were slow to engage.

Schumpert’s television ad made the difference. Created by the legendary Tom Jester, it showed a Cadillac stuck in the mud, wheels spinning.

Tommy left public service in 2002; he went to work for EdSouth and earned some money. But he was all-in for Legacy Parks, founded in 2005. He was an early chair of the Legacy board and worked with me and Carl Tindell to raise funds to purchase the land for Clayton Park in Halls. It was Carol Evans’ biggest project to date. Tommy said, “We’ll start with the banks. I’ll ask each one for $25,000.”

I learned a lot from Tommy Schumpert. He was a teacher after all. He was calm, methodical and tenacious. And we met our goal. The parks he developed as mayor and those he helped fund through Legacy Parks Foundation stand as his legacy to the kids and future kids of Knox County. His obituary is here.

Low-cost tree seedlings available

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry’s (TDF) East Tennessee Nursery is accepting tree seedling orders until March 15, 2026, or while supplies last. More than two dozen tree and shrub seedlings were made available for reforestation and conservation projects.

“Native species seedlings grown at our East Tennessee Nursery play an important role in the expansion and regrowth of our forests,” State Forester Heather Slayton said. “Grown from seed gathered no more than 50 miles from Tennessee’s borders, these seedlings are uniquely positioned to thrive in our state. Planting native species helps ensure the resilience and health of urban and rural southern forests.”

The East Tennessee Nursery cultivates millions of native trees and shrubs each year and sells seedlings in bulk to public, nonprofit and private organizations, as well as individuals.

Several cost share and financial assistance programs are available to qualified landowners to provide financial assistance for seedling purchases. Each program has its own eligibility requirements, and some require a forest management plan. Contact your local area forester at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/staff to learn more about these programs and their eligibility requirements, including forest management plans. Purchase seedlings here.

Winter Farmers Market at Hardin Valley

Hardin Valley Event Center, 2620 Willow Point Way, Knoxville, is hosting a 2026 Winter Farmers Market on the second and fourth Saturdays, January through April 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rain or shine; adult beverages; leashed dogs allowed. Featuring 100% local farm-raised meats, eggs, cool season veggies, mushrooms, baked goods, honey, jams, jellies, salsas, medical herbs and teas, skin care, wellness products and artisan crafts. Info here.

Notes & Quotes

Outdoor Knoxville, a calendar produced by Legacy Parks Foundation, has a comprehensive list of upcoming local outdoor events. Find it here.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful’s January Saturday Spruce Up is coming to northeast Knoxville, Saturday, January 24, 2026, 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will pick up litter at the East Town Crossing Shopping Center, 4710 Centerline Dr., Knoxville. All willing volunteers are welcomed. Register here. (so KKB knows how many supplies to bring).

Quote: “Folks don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.” – Tommy Schumpert, borrowed from somebody and used in campaign talks and speeches.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.