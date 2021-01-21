Tom Catani: ‘Be fast, fantastic’

Tom Catani continues an upward trajectory at the newly logo’d UScellular. The company announced that Catani is the area vice president/general manager for its Mid-Atlantic Region. He will lead stores in Tennessee, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia and be known as AVP/GM.

Catani joined UScellular in 1997 and has held multiple positions in sales and customer service, and most recently served as vice president of sales for the agent channels. Previously, Catani served for 15 years with AT&T and Lucent Technologies. He has a master’s degree in business administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Illinois in Champaign. He resides in Knoxville with his wife and family.

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage.

Catani’s approach to leadership involves the principles of pride and purpose. When interacting with consumers, UScellular takes pride in customer excellence and fast service.

“Be fast and fantastic for the customer,” Catani said. “The world is moving fast, and we need to keep up with it – but always maintaining a fantastic level of service. We have to have both at UScellular.”

Within the company, Catani wants the ideas of all employees to be welcomed and considered.

“The retail team talks directly to many more customers than I do,” he said. “They understand our customer sentiment best. Wireless technology is the center of society in many ways. How we represent its value and use is both fun and culturally important.”