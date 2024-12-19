Knoxville has adjusted to the droves of Christmas shoppers while also providing some fun for those looking to participate in non-affiliated celebrations as well. To some, this is a great weekend to get some early gift ideas and maybe even take the kids or the spouse to a holiday-themed concert. To others, it may be just another weekend, one where fun can still be had regardless of what kind of decorations currently live in your living room. Here are some weekend events in and around Knoxville, with a little something for everyone.

Ricky Skaggs – Tennessee Theater (December 19)

A former CMA Entertainer of the Year and bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs brings his storied finger-picking finesse to one of Knoxville’s most historic venues. The Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member, who has been playing in bands since before he could drive a car, knows the bluegrass sound Appalachia is so fond of like the back of his hand. In fact, he pioneered half of it. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of country music’s most influential acts of all time, right in your backyard.

Paints and Pints – Printshop Beer Co (December 19 and every 3rd Thursday)

Whether you’re looking for a fun date night, or you need a little liquid courage to spark the artist in you, Printshop Beer Co is hosting a beginner-level painting course taught by a wonderful instructor. Sit and sip while your creative side gets to work for this fun and lighthearted early start to the weekend.

KSO 38th annual Clayton Holiday Concert – Civic Auditorium (December 20-22)

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be employing a number of peers in the arts community as they put on their longstanding tradition of the Clayton Holiday Concert this weekend. Joined by the Knoxville Symphony Youth Choir, Knoxville Choral Society and GO! Contemporary Dance Works, the collective will be performing holiday classics old and new.

Knoxville Flea Market – Knoxville Expo Center (December 20-22)

The Knoxville Flea Market is a great place for holiday shopping on a budget. With over 250 vendors and a wide variety of merchandise, this a great place to come browse and an opportunity for vendors of any kind to get their products on display for a large crowd all weekend. Parking and admissions are completely free, with more in-depth vendor information being available on their website.

Flowers of War – Knoxville Museum of Art (December 20 – February 16)

In the Kramer Gallery of the Knoxville Museum of Art, there’s a new and reflective exhibit being unveiled this weekend. Flowers of War is a highlight of the art produced as a reaction and interpretation of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with pieces created by multiple parties affected by the struggle on a personal level. Presented by Restore Ukraine, the exhibit is here to help put into perspective the struggles faced, seeing how that strife translates onto canvas.

Tavern Notes: Holiday Carolers – Maker Exchange (December 20)

This week’s feature of the Maker Exchange is some caroling to bring you into the holiday spirit. Come shop local and handmade crafts while enjoying some live music downtown. Right off of Clinch Avenue, it’s close enough to downtown to stop and get a bit and a drink to and from the event as well!

Candlelight: Holiday Special Featuring “The Nutcracker” & More – Jackson Terminal (December 21)

Jackson Terminal has flown under the radar as an event venue and live music spot in Knoxville, though its ambiance and atmosphere cannot be overstated. This holiday season, the Listeso String Quartet will reside in it while performing music from The Nutcracker and other various seasonal favorites. This diverse and multi-faceted musical experience offer something for audiences of all ages.

Mike McGill’s 12th annual Christmas Spectacular – Bijou Theater (December 22)

Supporting locals doesn’t have to adhere to one industry at a time, something East Tennessean Mike McGill has made sure of time and time again with his annual Christmas shows. This slew of homegrown acts plays a wide variety of musical styles, all bringing holiday cheer both from the soul as well as the wallet. All proceeds will be going to Second Harvest Food Bank, who’s no doubt gearing up for a busy holiday season. Come support local music and feed local mouths at the same time this weekend with some of Knoxville’s most talented and generous artists.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at email or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.