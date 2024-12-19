The second week of December ended with 1,264 new documents added to the county records. 274 were Trust Deeds (loans) totaling $142.72 million, and 203 were Warranty Deeds (sales) totaling $102 million. Of the sales, four commercial properties were included in the 10 priced over $1 million.

In the commercial property transfers, a private trust sold one of the units in the building at 830 Corridor Park Blvd. just off Dutchtown Road in West Knoxville. Creekside Property Development LLC purchased unit 2 of the building for $1.33 million.

A currently undeveloped property at the corner of Hardin Valley and Ball Camp Byington, across from Ball Camp Baptist Church, also has a new owner. Cove Corp sold the 18.86 acres to Titan Real Estate Company LLC for $2.1 million.

Boyd’s Group Properties Inc. sold the old diner building, most recently the Merchants of Beer, at the intersection of Summit Hill Drive and Central Street downtown. The property, which will be a hotel, was purchased by Vector Knoxville III LLC for $5.15 million.

The highest-priced property of the week is the Cherokee Mills Center at the corner of Concord Street and Sutherland Avenue. Magnolia Cherokee Mills LP which owned the center since 2019, sold it to Tuff 2200 Sutherland Avenue LLC for $20.7 million.

Lenders closed 274 loans totaling $142.72 million. Of those, eight were over $1 million, with the largest being $47 million funded by Nationwide Life and Annuity Insurance Company. The second largest was $17.65 million from Stearns Bank and the others are listed in the table below:

The year-to-date comparison has been updated through December 13, 2024:

This holiday season, we have a GIFT for you — our FREE Property Fraud Alert Program is designed to alert you via email if any documents are recorded in your name. Signing up is easy and free. Go here and follow the prompts to enroll.

Please note that our office will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec 24-25, but will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec 26. May your holidays be blessed!

Merry Christmas from the staff! — Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County