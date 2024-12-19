My simple nativity.

Plein air painters are usually outside enjoying and enduring the beauty of nature. This painting was done in the beauty of a quiet church sanctuary with sunlight coming through stained glass windows. Looking at the faces of the figures, I’m hoping to find faith and humility. Instead finding respite from what has become a hectic activity.

This Christmas, challenge yourself to approach the holiday with fresh eyes. Allow yourself to be awed by the beauty of Mary’s faith, Joseph’s obedience and the miraculous birth of Jesus Christ.

Luke 2:11

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.