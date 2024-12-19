On November 28, 2024, I attended a meeting on community needs and services that currently exist in Knoxville and Knox County. Emily Norris organized and kept this meeting running very efficiently.

Mayors Kincannon and Jacobs opened the meeting and then Mayor Kincannon spoke on the needs and services that currently exist. She gave special attention to homelessness and what is being done. Her discussion was clear in explaining projects underway. This discussion demonstrated a good place to begin for homeless help and Mayor Kincannon presented a forceful and upbeat discussion of ideas that the city is undertaking.

Mayor Jacobs spoke from the heart about horses, family, community, friends and human services. His step-daughters are nurses. His nephews are physicians. His mother-in-law is a smart woman who knows how to get things done.

A consultant from Philadelphia, invited to participate in this meeting, did an effective job of co-facilitating his part of the discussion especially when some thoughtful concerns were raised that deserve answers and solutions. There was potential for volatility but both co-facilitators were able to maintain focus and civility among stakeholders and participants.

A panel of folks serving on the Youth Council captured the day with their personal stories, touching the core of all who were in attendance.

Although riveting, their stories are not isolated. One of the speakers spoke eloquently of her clinical depression diagnosis. She spoke of her therapy. The question was asked how many in the room were or had been in therapy. Over half raised their hand. This was most impressive, but I would like to have asked a few questions to clarify the credibility of the therapy.

Why therapy? What profession provided therapy?

How did you find the therapy?

How satisfied are you with the outcome?

A fellow panelist said therapists are people paid to tell you that you are crazy. This person has been shot three times and had nothing positive to say about his therapist. We will come back to this topic at another time.

A personal disclosure: Mayor Kincannon spoke publicly of the school board supporting my proposal for University Assisted Community Schools. This was 15 years ago. We have been fortunate to have her as a leader in our city.

Mayor Kincannon exemplifies what civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer said 50 years ago, “If you see something, do something.” Yes, I have given you her quote before and I will continue to until we all get up and do something.

Another favorite I continue to throw your way is the Ty Cobb motto, “You can’t steal second base with both feet on first.”

So, for the next four years, let’s get off the bench, be informed citizens and make community involvement our priority.

More next week…

Bob Kronick is professor emeritus University of Tennessee. Bob welcomes your comments or questions to rkronick@utk.edu.