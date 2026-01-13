The John T. O’Connor Senior Center is excited to announce the addition of new classes designed to support older adults in the community, as well as the annual Snowflake Ball benefiting the Senior Companion Program.

The Classes

Everyday Fitness with Tricia meets Mondays and Fridays at 9 a.m. This beginner-friendly class f ocuses on improving strength, balance, and overall fitness through approachable seated, standing, and modified exercises.

meets This beginner-friendly class ocuses on improving strength, balance, and overall fitness through approachable seated, standing, and modified exercises. Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) Exercise Class meets Monday through Thursday at 12:30 p.m. New class times have been added: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:45 a.m. Class can be done standing or seated. Class meets Monday-Thursday at 12:30 pm. New class times have been added: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:45 a.m.

Monday through Thursday at 12:30 p.m. New class times have been added: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:45 a.m. Class can be done standing or seated. Class meets Monday-Thursday at 12:30 pm. New class times have been added: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:45 a.m. Card Making Class meets on the first Friday of each month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $15 per class and offers step-by-step instruction—no experience needed—to create beautiful handmade greeting cards.

The cost is and step-by-step instruction—no experience needed—to create beautiful handmade greeting cards. Scrapbooking Class, offered on the third Friday of every month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. , guides participants through layout design, color theory, and embellishment techniques to transform personal photos into unique keepsakes. A supply kit is available for $35 , and participants are asked to bring their favorite photos and adhesive.

layout design, color theory, and embellishment techniques to transform personal photos into unique keepsakes. A supply kit is available for , and participants are asked to bring their favorite photos and adhesive. Music Theory (Beginner) is a six-week introductory music theory course that covers reading music, understanding note values, time signatures, and dynamic markings, meeting on Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

is a six-week introductory music theory course that covers reading music, understanding note values, time signatures, and dynamic markings, meeting on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Introduction to Guitar (Beginner) is a six-week class meeting on Thursdays at 2 p.m. that teaches how to pick notes and play basic chords and songs. No experience or guitar is necessary; borrow a guitar from the Center.

“These new classes really reflect the heart of our mission,” said Mary Sibbett, Program Manager of the O’Connor Senior Center. “We want to offer programs that support the whole person—physically, socially, and creatively. Whether someone wants to build strength, learn a new craft, or enjoy time with friends, these classes provide fun and accessible ways to do just that.”

For more information or to register for a class, please contact the John T. O’Connor Senior Center at (865) 523-1135 or info@oconnorcenter.org.

Snowflake Ball 2026

The annual Snowflake Ball will be held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Rothchild Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.

Dance the night away at one of Knoxville’s most anticipated fundraisers—the Snowflake Ball. Guests will swing and sway to the smooth sounds of the Ensemble Swingtime Band, enjoy a delicious dinner, and bid on exciting Silent Auction items. Attendees can also vote for their favorite Snowflake Ball King and Queen nominees and watch the highly anticipated crowning to close out the evening.

“The Snowflake Ball is more than a night of celebration—it’s a way for our community to come together and make a real difference in the lives of older adults who are isolated or homebound,” said Michelle Peckham, Program Manager. “Every ticket purchased and every dollar raised helps ensure older adults in Knox County have companionship, support, and dignity.”

Snowflake Ball King and Queen Campaign: The annual event includes a friendly fundraising campaign featuring Snowflake Ball King and Queen nominees. Nominees for 2026 include:

King Nominees

Gabe Akers, Timeless Ballroom

Greg Blankenship, Gregory’s Greenhouse Productions

Damon Rawls, Knox County Commission

Dr. Ragan Shriver, UT College of Social Work

Queen Nominees

Carol Guillemet, Deane Hill Place

LaKenya Middlebrook, City of Knoxville

Julie McWhorter Moore, The Packaging Source

Allison Oaks, Platinum Realty Group

Learn more at www.knoxseniors.org/companion. More than 400 older adults in Knox County are currently waiting for a Senior Companion.

Tickets & Information: here.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.