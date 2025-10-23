Most people seldom think of Madagascar. However, if they do, the famous Lemurs are what come to mind. Sometimes called the Galapagos of Africa, the island’s wildlife is impressive and varied, with about 80 percent endemic to the island, including over 100 species of Lemurs.

On our June visit, we were fortunate to see more than 20 different species of Lemurs and Sifakas. These elusive and sometimes curious creatures are spring-loaded, jumping and swinging from tree to tree with a quickness that challenged this photographer.

Usually not patient enough for wildlife photography, Madagascar was easy because of the abundance and variety of creatures and the skill of our guides and spotters. A once-in-a-lifetime trip, I would be excited to return one day.

We felt very safe; however, as the country currently has some political strife, we wish for the safety of the wonderful people who welcomed us into their land.

