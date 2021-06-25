The days Powell plays: 7/3 and 8/14

The Powell community has two free events for Independence Day – both on Saturday, July 3.

The Powell Lions Club Parade will step off from Powell Middle School at 11:30 a.m. and march to the back lot of Powell High School on Brickyard Road – a 1.4-mile route on Emory Road through the heart of Powell. Registration forms for participants are now available on the Powell Lions Club website here. Get updates on the Lions Club Facebook page here.

After the parade, come to the PBPA Party at Powell Station Park (the splash pad). The party will feature free food, drinks, games, petting zoo and more. Info at PowellTN.org

The Powell Station Celebration will be Saturday, Aug. 14, at Powell High School and surrounding venues. It’s a (mostly) free, fun showcase of recreational opportunities here and mainly a chance to bring the community together. Planned events include:

The 7th annual Travis Wegener Memorial Car Show

The 4th annual Powell Station Flotilla on Beaver Creek

The 4th annual Disc Golf Tournament at Powell Station Park

A Cornhole Tournament

The 2nd annual Skate-the-Park event

Powell Station History Presentation

The Powell Business & Professional Association sponsors the celebration, but various people play important roles in making it a true community event.

Michael and Rachel Laverdure, owners of the AAMCO in Powell, are overall coordinators this year. Steven Goodpaster remains active as immediate past chair. Michael can be reached at 865-947-7410 or enhancepowell@powelltn.org. The best information for schedules, volunteers, etc. is online at PowellTN.org.

The celebration grew around the Travis Wegener Car Show – an event that memorializes a young Powell business owner who died as a victim of crime. The PBPA sells lunch. And the Powell Food City donates the soft drinks and fixin’s. Dr. Don and Cindy Wegener, parents of Travis, coordinate sponsors. Last year’s car show raised $6,500 – money used for beautification and community improvements.

Look around to see improvements over the past seven years:

Powell Station Park and disc golf course

Collier Preserve adjacent to the library

Kayak put-in behind Powell High School

And a new park is coming soon on land donated by Arvin and Sabra Brown (corner of Brickyard Road and Powell Drive)

Knox County does a fine job of maintaining these public spaces, but Knox County did not build them. Each was built with countywide volunteers, led by the Travis Wegener Memorial Fund/Enhance Powell.

Call Dr. Don Wegener to become a sponsor. Let’s make this year’s celebration the best yet. 865-659-8707 or email powellchiro@comcast.net.

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of Knox TN Today.