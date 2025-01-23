Grammy award-winning vocal group Chanticleer will be performing on Thursday, January 30, 7:30 p.m. at The Clayton Center for the Arts, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, 37804.

Chanticleer will showcases the group’s signature blend of old-world elegance and new-world experimentation. Whether you are a long-time fan or a newcomer to the ensemble’s magic, this concert offers an exclusive opportunity to experience the full spectrum of A Cappella music.

Celebrated by The New Yorker as “an orchestra of voices,” Chanticleer has earned a reputation as one of the most innovative and acclaimed vocal ensembles in the world. Their performances, spanning from Renaissance masterpieces to contemporary compositions, promise a choral journey like no other. With a roster of 12 male voices, the group’s remarkable ability to seamlessly transition between genres, from sacred to secular, classical to modern, makes every Chanticleer performance a unique and dynamic experience.

To purchase tickets at ClaytonArtsCenter.com or call the box office at 865.981.8590. Prices start at $38.52, with special discounts for students, seniors, and military members. Seating is limited, so early reservations are encouraged.

About Chanticleer: Chanticleer, founded in 1978, is an American choral ensemble renowned for its exceptional vocal quality and extensive repertoire. Known for its ability to perform music from a variety of genres and cultures, Chanticleer has garnered numerous awards and has performed across the globe, delighting audiences with their distinctive sound and innovative programming. The ensemble’s mission is to expand the boundaries of choral music while maintaining the highest standards of artistry.

Information for this article provided by The Clayton Center for the Arts.