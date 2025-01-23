The annual update of the City of Knoxville’s One Year Plan has begun, and the public is encouraged to participate. The One Year Plan serves as the foundation for zoning decisions and is based on the land-use goals, objectives, and policies found in the City’s comprehensive plans.

The sole change to the One Year Plan proposed by staff this year is the removal of the duplex location criteria from Chapter 2: Development Policy. Two virtual meetings have been scheduled to give community members the opportunity to review the plan, ask questions, and discuss any additional proposed changes.

Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom

Friday, January 31, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. via Zoom

The meetings will begin with a presentation explaining the basis and function of the One Year Plan, followed by an explanation of the proposed change, and then open discussion.

For more information about the One Year Plan, please visit here. If you have additional questions, contact Jessie Hillman at 856-215-3082 or jessie.hillman@knoxplanning.org.