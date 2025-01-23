From frisbee golf to farmers’ markets to frenetic and eccentric nightly entertainment, there’s a little bit of everything in town this weekend. Pack your Saturday with a full agenda downtown, where it feels like every genre of music is getting its chance to shine. As always, there’s plenty of opportunity to eat right, play hard or just sit back and enjoy the show. However you weekend, Knoxville’s got you covered.

WolfPack Winter (January 24)

The community support group for West Hills Elementary School (the Wolfpack) plans a winter dinner, dance and live auction for 6 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2025, at Lighthouse Knoxville, 6804 Baum Drive, Knoxville. Live music, live auction, great food and drinks. See link above for information.

Scott Miller – Bijou Theater (January 24)

Scott Miller is something of an adopted Knoxvillian. Growing up in Swoope, Virginia, he moved to Rocky Top after his college days and hasn’t looked back since. 25 years later and he’s now an inductee into the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame, continuing to build on the raised-on-roots reputation he’s established for himself. His return to Knoxville will hopefully highlight what every resident of our city knows well: if you love us, we’ll love you right back.

ChocolateFest – Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center (January 24-25)

For the perpetual possessors of a sweet tooth or lovebirds looking to get an early Valentine’s gift, ChocolateFest is as sweet as it sounds. A weekend packed full of tastings and vendors showcasing their captivating confections. Visit their website to purchase general admission or VIP tickets.

Pop-up Opera Party – Knoxville Botanical Gardens (January 25)

Patrons of the fine arts can find themselves indulging in good food for a good cause this weekend with the Knoxville Opera’s annual fundraiser event. Attendees can expect some surprise performances to accompany their meal, as well as a silent auction with proceeds going to support the venue. Tickets can be found on the Marble City Opera’s website.

Trampled By Turtles – Tennessee Theater (January 25)

One of the hottest bands in bluegrass is coming to one of Knoxville’s most sonically mesmerizing venues. Trampled By Turtles prides themselves on a lack of reliance on amplification, yet they’re still able to make the ground shake with soulful writing and an unwavering technical ability. These pioneers of an eternal genre make for a promising entry and a shot in the arm to Knoxville’s growing list of talent taking a residency in our city.

Knoxville Ice Bowl – Victor Ashe Park (January 25)

Frisbee throwers of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in the city’s biggest showdown of the year. Registration is open until the 23rd with spots filling up quickly. Don’t miss a chance to compete and try your hand against some of the city’s best disc slingers.

Winter Farmers Market – Market Square (recurring on Saturdays)

Local shopping is coming to your backyard every Saturday until the end of March. The Market Square Farmers Market boasts an impressive and lengthy list of vendors, all of which grow and raise their product within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville. Fruits, veggies, proteins, jams and jellies, the list goes on. You name it, they’ve got it. The Farmers Market is a great way to ensure your dollar is reinvested into our community.

KSO Chamber Classics Concert Series: Mozart & More – Bijou Theater (January 26)

The Chambers Classics Series returns with some familiar favorites to soundtrack your Sunday afternoon. The KSO’s principal second violinist Edward Pulgar will be taking the reins on Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 3 and Bach’s Little Fugue in G Major amongst other staples of classical music. Come see intimate renditions of these elegant pieces this Sunday only!

Einstein Simplified Improv Comedy Troupe – Scruffy City Hall (January 28)

Performing over 1300 shows around Knoxville since 1994, Einstein Simplified and their work ethic are clearly no joke. Now, they’re at Scruffy City every Tuesday at 8:15, showing off why they’re some of the best in the funny business.

Monty’s Craft Circle – McClung Museum (January 28 and every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month)

Budding young artists and seasoned quilters alike are invited to McClung Museum on a bimonthly basis to catch inspiration or chase after a work in progress. Materials for embroidery and knitting are kept on hand and free for use. The event is open to the public, all skill levels welcome.

James and the Giant Peach – Knoxville Children’s Theater (through February 2)

This family favorite is coming to the KCT for a limited time and at an affordable price! Dive into the magical world that James Trotter dreams up when a peach from his family garden grows and grows until it’s the size of a house. This production and this story provide powerful messages of overcoming adversity in the face of difficult situations.

Here’s some additional adventures from the Outdoor Knoxville Event Calendar

Friday, January 24

Family Owl Prowl: 6:30 p.m., Ijams Nature Center. Cost $15. . Info: Ijams Nature Center at 865-577-4717. Learn about unique owl adaptations that help them rule the night. We’ll search for Barred, Eastern Screech, and Great Horned owls, all while practicing their calls and putting our own senses to the ultimate nocturnal test. Register online.

Downtown Fun Run: 6:30 p.m., Pour Taproom. Free. Info: 865 Running. Join us every Friday for a 3-mile social run through downtown, World’s Fair Park, and the river walk. Afterwards drinks with 10% off. All levels.

Saturday, January 25

Birding Basics: 8:30 a.m., Seven Islands State Birding Park. Cost $6. Info: Seven Islands State Birding Park at 715-630-6848. On a 2-mile hike, we’ll learn the basics of birding, including tips for identification, bird songs, and the best tools and resources for beginning birders. Bring field guides (optional) and binoculars. Binoculars are available to loan in limited amounts. Register online.

Third Creek Greenway Parkrun: 8:00 a.m., Third Creek Greenway at Safety City. Free. Info: Parkrun. Join us on Saturday morning for a free, fun, and friendly 5k community event. Afterwards enjoy a post parkrun coffee at The Golden Roast, Bearden. Details and registration online.

SlowKno Saturday Trail Run: 8:00 a.m., Meads Quarry. Free. Info: Slowkno Running Club. 4 and 8-mile group trail runs at Mead’s Quarry every Saturday morning. Check Facebook for updates.

Knoxville Icebowl Disc Golf Tournament: 8:00 a.m., Victor Ashe Park. Info: Knoxville Disc Golf Association. XC-tier PDGA-sanctioned singles tournament. Register online.

Bike Zoo Saturday Ride: 9:00 a.m., Bike Zoo. Free. Info: Bike Zoo at 865-558-8455. 3-hour ride of 50+ miles at a fast pace of 18/20 mph. Weather permitting.

Women’s Saturday Ride: 10:30 a.m., Suttree Landing Park. Free. Info: Spokeswomen. We’ll ride through downtown Knoxville to Marine Park and back via the Neyland and Knox/Blount Greenways. Updates posted on Facebook.

History Hike: 1:00 p.m., Seven Islands State Birding Park. Cost $5. Info: Seven Islands State Birding Park at 715-630-6848. Join Ranger Eric on a 2-3-mile stopping at historical structures to learn about the families that built them. We’ll learn how the natural features, native plants, and wildlife have always been important to the occupants of this land. Register online.

Winter Wildlife Behaviors: 2:00 p.m., Frozen Head State Park. Free. Info: Frozen Head State Park at 423-346-3318. Join Ranger Aubrey to learn how our wildlife at Frozen Head live during the winter. Details online.

Night Hike: 6:00 p.m., Frozen Head State Park. Cost $1. Info: Frozen Head State Park at 423-346-3318. Join Ranger Blayne at Panther Branch to experience the park at night. We will be hiking 2-miles to Debord Falls and back. Headlamps provided if you do not have one. Register online.

Family Owl Prowl: 6:30 p.m., Ijams Nature Center. Cost $15. Info: Ijams Nature Center at 865-577-4717. Learn about unique owl adaptations that help them rule the night. We’ll search for Barred, Eastern Screech, and Great Horned owls, all while practicing their calls and putting our own senses to the ultimate nocturnal test. Register online.

Sunday, January 26

Sunday Morning Runners: 8:00 a.m., Third Creek Greenway – Forest Park Blvd. Info: Sunday Morning Runners. Sunday morning run on the Third Creek Greenway. Your distance, your pace. Check Facebook for confirmation of time & meetup.

Volunteer Day: 9:00 a.m., Frozen Head State Park. Free. Info: Frozen Head State Park at 423-346-3318. Join Ranger Blayne to help clean up and add message boards to the trailhead kiosks. All tools and equipment provided. Register online.

Reset, Renew, Rejuvenate Yoga and Sauna: 1:00 p.m., Ijams Nature Center. Cost $40. Info: Ijams Nature Center at 865-577-4717. Hope Irwin brings you a 1-hour slow flow yoga workshop followed by a cold plunge and sauna session with fire pits at Mead’s Quarry Lake with Sauna House Knoxville. Bring a yoga mat. Register online.

