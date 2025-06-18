The cover! The cover grabbed my attention immediately. The Big Fix is my first book by Holly James, and this mystery thriller with a romantic storyline tucked in checked all the beach read boxes.

Penny Collins has one plan for summer, and it does not include running from a billionaire madman. By the end of the summer, she must finalize tenure at a prestigious California university (think: Berkeley) where she is a computer science professor when a trip to visit her sister decimates the plan.

Her sister coerces her to attend an estate auction of a recently deceased neighbor. Penny thinks she is being helpful by discouraging the neighbor’s nephew from “giving things away.” Her insistence leads to an argument with said nephew named Anthony. All the while, Penny’s own three-year-old nephew is touching everything and opening every cabinet and closet door. Penny’s life changes when he opens a door and a dead body falls out!

The banter, high jinx and puzzle solving that follows is fun.

For the reader looking for a low stress thriller and a closed door romance to read by the pool or on the beach this summer, The Big Fix by Holly James is the answer. Plus, the Pop Art style cover is really pretty.

