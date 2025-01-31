A high-profile ownership group that includes two orange-hued superstars, a country music power couple and a former state governor and first lady want to bring the Tennessee Summitt and the WNBA to Nashville.

The roster, so far, includes two of the brightest sports stars at Tennessee in Candace Parker and Peyton Manning, country crooners Tim and Faith McGraw and former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and First Lady Chrissy Haslam.

Tyler Summitt, the son of the late Pat Summitt, also is on board with the proposed name on the team.

“Endorsed the name … and praying it happens!” Tyler Summitt posted on social media. “Mom would be so humbled and proud!”

The ownership group submitted its bid Thursday to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and the league’s expansion committee for a franchise that would start playing in 2028. With the explosive group of women’s basketball – an upward trend that has been underway for several years – the WNBA has entered expansion mode.

The Golden State Valkyries will start play in 2025 as the WNBA’s 13th team. The 14th team, Toronto Tempo, will debut in 2026, as will the 15th team in Portland, which hasn’t selected a name yet.

The league has made it known that a 16th team would be added, and Nashville has officially entered the chat. The competition is considerable for that slot with multiple cities exploring bids, including Cleveland, Houston, Austin, Kansas City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Charlotte and Denver.

When Engelbert visited Nashville a year ago for a non-WNBA trip, she left impressed with the city. It is known that Tennessee would support a WNBA team given the history of the sport in the state and the legacy of Summitt. What wasn’t known was who would lead the bid as owners?

That answer was a slam dunk with two Tennessee legends, two country music pillars and Haslam, who already is majority owner of the Nashville Predators.

“We believe a WNBA team, based in Nashville, could serve as a beacon for girls and women, young and old, across Tennessee, while also creating more opportunities for sports fans as our community continues to grow,” Haslam said. “In building this new franchise, we will take inspiration from the Nashville Predators and its ‘community-first’ approach to running the business. This WNBA team will establish itself as a mainstay in Nashville and communities throughout the state of Tennessee.”

The team would play its games in Bridgestone Arena, home of the Predators and a multiuse venue that hosts major events and concerts year-round. The arena is owned by the Metro Nashville Sports Authority, which also is on board and supportive of the bid.

If overlap of any events occurred, the plan is to play some WNBA games outside of Nashville, including Knoxville, Memphis and Clarksville. The ownership group has pledged to build a practice facility for the team that would also serve as a hub for youth basketball in the greater Nashville area.

That is a key part of the bid as franchises are now adding permanent training locations for the team instead of relying on college campuses and other sites for practice and conditioning. This column outlined how Parker had played in the WNBA for 15 years before getting her own locker.

Tyler Summitt, who is the co-founder of the Pat Summitt Leadership Group and Pat Summitt Foundation, also had an official statement: “As a fierce competitor, my mom was proud of the Lady Vols’ championships and success, but she was also a huge advocate for women’s sports and women in leadership. I know she would be proud and honored to be included in the expansion of women’s professional basketball into Tennessee.”

The Tennessee Summitt already is on X with this bio, “For Tennessee. For women’s basketball. For Pat. Announcing our official bid to bring the Tennessee Summitt to Nashville,” and on Instagram.

Parker retired from basketball in the spring of 2024 – that column can be read HERE – and has shifted her focus to her various business ventures from broadcasting to movie production. She also expressed a desire to own a WNBA and NBA team.

She posted her pitch for the Tennessee Summitt on social media: “This is a real pinch-me moment. When I first came to Tennessee in 2004, I was hopeful it would be a place I’d call home for four years. As soon as I got to the state, however, I realized I was wrong and that in fact, I found a place I’d always know as home. This state is special – from the people to the culture, from the mountains to the cities – and everywhere I go I’m PROUD to say I bleed Orange.

“If you know me, you know how important and impactful Coach Summitt IS on my life. Coach makes me the best version of myself as a mother, wife, daughter, sister, teammate and person. I’m honored that we are submitting a bid for a franchise to be named in her honor.

“Tennessee is the DNA of everything women’s basketball stands for. I’m excited to be part of the group working to bring a WNBA team to the state and honor Coach Summitt’s legacy.

Let’s go!”

KIM CALDWELL: In other national news, Kim Caldwell returning to coach Tennessee just seven days after the birth of her son earned a segment on Good Morning America. It can be watched below and includes a sneak peek at Conor Scott Caldwell.

The Lady Vols had a bye Thursday but will be back on the court this Sunday, February 2, at Missouri. Tip time is 3 p.m. Eastern with a livestream SECN+. Tennessee will seek to end a three-game losing streak and get back in the win column in the SEC.