The vote was 54-44 in the House and 20-13 in the Senate as Gov. Bill Lee finally passed a flawed bill to provide public funds to private schools. Sam Stockard was there and filed this story for the Tennessee Lookout.

Some Republicans and Democrats supported the bill while others from both parties opposed it. Tanya Coats, longtime Knox County teacher who now heads the Tennessee Education Association, made this statement.

Here is how our local legislators voted:

House

Fred Atchley (R-Sevierville) Nay

Jody Barrett (R-Dickson) Nay

Ed Butler (R-Rickman) Yay

Michele Carringer (R-Knoxville) Yay

Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) Yay

Elaine Davis (R- Knoxville) Yay

Rick Eldridge (R-Morristown) Yay

Andrew Farmer (R-Sevierville) Yay

Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) Yay

Monty Fritts (R-Kingston) Nay

Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga) Nay

David Hawk (R-Greeneville) Nay

Esther Helton Haynes (R-East Ridge) Yay

Gary Hicks (R-Greeneville) Nay

Dan Howell (R-Cleveland) Nay

Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) Nay

Justin Lafferty (R-Knoxville) Yay

Sam McKenzie (D-Knoxville) Nay

Jerome Moon (R-Maryville) Present but did not vote

Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro) Yay

Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland) Nay

Michele Reneau (R-Signal Mountain) Nay

Lowell Russell (R-Vonore) Nay

Rick Scarbrough (R-Oak Ridge) Nay

Tom Stinnett (R-Friendsville) Nay

Ron Travis (R-Dayton) Nay

Dave Wright (R-Corryton) Yay

Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) Yay

Senate: OK. Could not find vote on General Assembly website (or anywhere else). We will find it on Friday and update this story.