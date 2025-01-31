The vote was 54-44 in the House and 20-13 in the Senate as Gov. Bill Lee finally passed a flawed bill to provide public funds to private schools. Sam Stockard was there and filed this story for the Tennessee Lookout.
Some Republicans and Democrats supported the bill while others from both parties opposed it. Tanya Coats, longtime Knox County teacher who now heads the Tennessee Education Association, made this statement.
Here is how our local legislators voted:
House
- Fred Atchley (R-Sevierville) Nay
- Jody Barrett (R-Dickson) Nay
- Ed Butler (R-Rickman) Yay
- Michele Carringer (R-Knoxville) Yay
- Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) Yay
- Elaine Davis (R- Knoxville) Yay
- Rick Eldridge (R-Morristown) Yay
- Andrew Farmer (R-Sevierville) Yay
- Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) Yay
- Monty Fritts (R-Kingston) Nay
- Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga) Nay
- David Hawk (R-Greeneville) Nay
- Esther Helton Haynes (R-East Ridge) Yay
- Gary Hicks (R-Greeneville) Nay
- Dan Howell (R-Cleveland) Nay
- Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) Nay
- Justin Lafferty (R-Knoxville) Yay
- Sam McKenzie (D-Knoxville) Nay
- Jerome Moon (R-Maryville) Present but did not vote
- Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro) Yay
- Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland) Nay
- Michele Reneau (R-Signal Mountain) Nay
- Lowell Russell (R-Vonore) Nay
- Rick Scarbrough (R-Oak Ridge) Nay
- Tom Stinnett (R-Friendsville) Nay
- Ron Travis (R-Dayton) Nay
- Dave Wright (R-Corryton) Yay
- Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) Yay
Senate: OK. Could not find vote on General Assembly website (or anywhere else). We will find it on Friday and update this story.