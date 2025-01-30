Word came from Nashville that Michele Carringer was telling folks she hadn’t heard from anybody in her district that was opposed to vouchers.

So, as a tax-paying resident of District 16, I drafted an email:

Michele: This is a follow-up to a phone message I just left for you. I encourage you to oppose public money for private schools. There is no good reason to start this expensive program and a lot of reasons to oppose it. – Sandra

Carringer responded within the hour. It was a blue-bird-of-happiness form letter:

Sandra: Thank you so much for reaching out! I believe in empowering families with educational options that best fit the unique needs of their children. Programs like Education Savings Accounts are one way to provide families with additional opportunities, especially in circumstances where traditional public schools may not meet the individual needs of every student.

I am committed to working collaboratively to find solutions that support all students, educators and families in our community. While discussions on educational freedom will continue, I will always carefully consider the potential impacts on our public schools and work to ensure they remain strong and well-supported.

Thank you again for your input — it’s an important part of this process. Please don’t hesitate to reach out in the future. – Michele Carringer

I knew Michele was for vouchers. That’s why I voted for Patti Bounds in the 2020 GOP primary. We lost, thanks in part to the organization of outgoing state Rep. Bill Dunn and a great influx of regular contributions and dark money from pro-voucher organizations, many from out-of-state.

So, I’ve said my piece. You can say yours.

Educators have fought a lonely battle to protect public schools for the past 12-plus years. Gov. Bill Lee has made vouchers the keystone of his two terms. Legislative careers have been destroyed (see coach Dennis Roach, Sen. Frank Niceley).

Lee and Republican leaders have consolidated the latest voucher bill into a special session with relief for victims of Hurricane Helene and a bill to support President Trump on his immigration projects. The idea is to wrap them together with a single vote – to give cover for legislators voting yes.

Looks like Lee has the votes to pass this bill in the House and it will be very close in the Senate. The vote could come today.

Does anyone remember TennCare? A well-meaning program that started small and ballooned to almost sinking state government. Fact is, we could not afford it. Then-Gov. Don Sundquist, a conservative Republican, was calling for a state income tax. It took a sales tax hike and Gov. Phil Bredesen to wind it down.

State budgets are cyclical. Inflation (and tariffs) boost a budget based on sales tax. Tennessee has never done a very good job of funding one education system. It’s a mistake of major proportions to try to fund two.