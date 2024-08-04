Tennessee hires championship coach for distance runners

From all appearances, Tennessee found a shortcut in the national search for a new cross-country coach.

Justin Duncan led the Oklahoma State Cowboys to the NCAA title last fall with the best score in 20 years. He is now the coach of Volunteer distance runners.

Oklahoma State’s women placed third in the 2023 NCAA championships. Just for comparison, no criticism intended, Tennessee’s men finished 26th in a field of 31 teams. Tennessee’s women ran sixth.

Oklahoma State put three men in the top 10 to win the NCAA title with 49 points. Low score wins.

“We are thrilled to welcome Justin and his family to Rocky Top,” said Dr. Danny White, UT athletics director.

“Justin made significant contributions to Oklahoma State’s championship culture and brings a wealth of experience in working with elite distance runners, making him an ideal fit for our cross-country program here at Tennessee.”

Duncan replaces Sean Carlson. He became coach at Colorado after a year and a half at Tennessee.

“Coach Duncan will be a phenomenal addition to our staff,” said Duane Ross, director of Tennessee’s track and field programs.

“His championship pedigree and accolades speak for themselves, and his eagerness to develop and lead our student-athletes stood out in the interview process.”

Duncan, a native of Caledon, Ontario, worked his way to the top. He was an outstanding runner at Tulsa. He served as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Toronto and earned a master’s in exercise physiology.

As an assistant coach at Oklahoma State responsible for the distance program, his Cowboys won four Big 12 Conference cross-country team titles and the Cowgirls won three in five years. Duncan coached three national individual champions. His athletes won 39 Big 12 individual titles in cross-country, indoor and outdoor track.

The coach sounds like the Tennessee job is a big step up.

“I want to thank coach Duane Ross, Danny White and the entire administration for this opportunity.

“I recognize the tremendous resources the Tennessee athletics department is pouring into the track and field and cross-country program. I believe from top to bottom we can be one of the best programs in the NCAA. I am excited to get to Knoxville and get started.”

Duncan and his wife, Kristen, have three children – Cullen, Jude and Evander.

Marvin West welcomes questions from readers but you can't be certain what he will say. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com