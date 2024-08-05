Covenant Health cardiologists to chair February Heart Ball

Thank you to Covenant Health of East Tennessee interventional cardiologists Dr. Josh Todd and Dr. Ayaz Rahman for chairing the 40th Annual Knoxville Heart Ball coming on February 1, 2025.

The Knoxville Heart Ball benefiting the American Heart Association – Tennessee is sponsored by The Pilot Company and Covenant Health.

Save the date: February 1, 2025

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Covenant Health is a community-owned, healthcare enterprise committed to providing the right care at the right time and place. Covenant Health is the area’s largest employer and has more than 11,000 caregivers, clinicians, and dedicated employees and volunteers.