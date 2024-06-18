Sunsphere Observation Deck reopens

The Sunsphere has become an iconic Knoxville landmark since 1982. Built for the World’s Fair, its sixth and eighth floors have been the site for weddings, receptions and birthdays, while the interested onlooker will venture to the fourth floor Observation Deck for a breathtaking view of Knoxville.

Recently closed while the welcome center undergoes construction, the fourth floor Observation Deck has reopened to the public, offering its 360-degree view of downtown Knoxville, the Great Smoky Mountains, World’s Fair Park, the Tennessee River and the University of Tennessee campus.

Sunsphere hours:

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: noon – 4 p.m.

Closed Monday-Saturday 1:30-2:30

Purchase tickets here or at the base of the Sunsphere and visitors must wait for an attendant to visit the observation deck. Tour lasts 30 minutes.

There is no parking at the Sunsphere. See Parking Guide for your options. There is a public parking lot here, Fort Kid or Locust Street Garage. Please do not park in the Knoxville Museum of Art visitor parking area.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com.