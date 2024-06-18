Beverly Park residents kick off summer

Beverly Park residents celebrate regularly.

Recently, they enjoyed the first picnic of the season with plenty of sunshine, delicious food and wonderful company.

If a picnic wasn’t enough, many residents joined together to shuck corn together, enjoying stories and lots of laughter.

One of the residents favorites are Fiesta Fridays that are always the “BEST” as Director Susan Smith says.

Beverly Park is one of three Hillcrest Healthcare locations supporting Knoxville families since 1960 with skilled nursing, rehabilitation and long-term care.

