Little Ponderosa Zoo needs our help

Little Ponderosa Zoo, the official zoo of Anderson County and a TWRA-certified wildlife rehabilitation facility, needs area support.

Little Ponderosa is a non-profit zoo and rescue facility founded by James Cox. Since its founding, the zoo has continued to rescue animals from across the United States, providing them a forever home.

Many animals are coming in every week in need of life-giving care which requires significant supplies.

The list below is a partial but doable list for most donors and until June 22, the zoo will give a small bucket of feed with any donation of these supplies.

KMR(kitten milk replacer)

PMR (puppy milk replacer)

Latex gloves

Wet wipes or baby wipes

Index cards

Puppy pads

25 ct crickets (Petsmart)

Bleach

Dawn

Paper towels

Wet cat food

Wet dog food

Go here for more information on Little Ponderosa Zoo, located at 629 Granite Road, Clinton TN 37716. Zoo hours are M-S, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon- 5 p.m.

