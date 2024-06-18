Little Ponderosa Zoo needs our help

Little Ponderosa Zoo, the official zoo of Anderson County and a TWRA-certified wildlife rehabilitation facility, needs area support.
Little Ponderosa is a non-profit zoo and rescue facility founded by James Cox. Since its founding, the zoo has continued to rescue animals from across the United States, providing them a forever home.
Many animals are coming in every week in need of life-giving care which requires significant supplies.
The list below is a partial but doable list for most donors and until June 22, the zoo will give a small bucket of feed with any donation of these supplies.
- KMR(kitten milk replacer)
- PMR (puppy milk replacer)
- Latex gloves
- Wet wipes or baby wipes
- Index cards
- Puppy pads
- 25 ct crickets (Petsmart)
- Bleach
- Dawn
- Paper towels
- Wet cat food
- Wet dog food
Go here for more information on Little Ponderosa Zoo, located at 629 Granite Road, Clinton TN 37716. Zoo hours are M-S, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon- 5 p.m.
