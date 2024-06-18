Joseph Lenn, Laura Seery Cole have two-day wedding

Knoxville’s Joseph Lenn and Laura Seery Cole were married this past Saturday at Lenn’s J.C. Holdway restaurant on Union Avenue. The ceremony was attended by about 50 friends and family followed by a six-course dinner. A second celebration was to follow on Sunday.

Cynthia Moxley said, “Five hours later, I think everyone would agree it was one of the most memorable — and delicious — weddings we’ve ever attended!” Follow Moxley’s Blue Streak to see all the festivities.

