Summer solstice concert June 20 at Founders Park

Celebrate the summer solstice on Thursday, June 20, from 6- 8 p.m. at Founders Park, 405 N. Campbell Station Road, with a bluegrass concert presented by Visit Farragut.

Performers will be Brand New Box of Matches along with Tim Decker and Tennessee River.

Knoxville-based duo Brand New Box of Matches delivers classic-country inspired acoustic-roots music with a modern twist. Elizabeth Sherman’s vocals shine on ballads and honky-tonk inspired tunes, and Ryan Hardison’s talent on the guitar, along with his wry lyrics, will delight the crowd.

Tim Decker and Tennessee River’s mission is to preserve bluegrass music and includes local residents Tim Decker on the banjo, John Orr on the guitar, Steve Potts on the mandolin, Dennis Almond on the upright bass and dobro player Jimmie Rosenbaum.

Food trucks will be onsite for the event, and yard games will be set up for an evening of family fun.

“We welcome all residents and visitors to Founders Park to enjoy live music, food trucks and great entertainment,” said Hallie Riddle, Visit Farragut tourism manager.

