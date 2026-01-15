A successful painting is not the primary objective in the sport of plein air, though it is a nice perk. Location is a key ingredient to a great day “in the field”. Choosing a place to paint can be difficult, and then comes deciding on the composition. Other factors also play a role: weather, wind, equipment, supplies, and attitude. When it all aligns, it’s a great day. If something goes awry, it’s still a pretty good day – and maybe you’ve learned a new way to work.Fall in East Tennessee, a scenic vista, and a willing subject added up to a painting that feels good to me. Summer’s Pause was painted from a sweet winery in Blaine. My view from the “office” was pretty sweet that day.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street, where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright-protected.

