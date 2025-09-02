During the 2024-2025 academic year, SouthEast Bank’s support of personal finance education has impacted over 2,600 students across 30 high schools in Tennessee. This program was made available through SouthEast Bank’s strategic partnership with EVERFI®, the leader in powering social impact through education.

EVERFI’s financial literacy curriculum teaches high school students how to make smart choices that promote financial well-being over their lifetime. The program features an interactive learning platform that includes bite-sized lessons, specifically designed to break down complex financial concepts, such as understanding a pay stub or completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. It also introduces basic financial literacy skills needed as high school students transition into adulthood.

“Understanding your finances and making sound financial decisions is key to a strong future, but many people don’t know where to turn to get the information they need in a way that is age-appropriate and easily understandable,” said Ray Martinez, CEO of EVERFI.

In addition to cutting-edge education, the platform provides detailed data and reporting, enabling teachers to uniquely track the progress and performance of every student and view real-time data on student performance.

SouthEast Bank first established its strategic partnership with EVERFI in 2014, impacting an average of 3,000 students annually.

“SouthEast Bank believes in empowering students and their families with the education and opportunity necessary to make confident financial decisions,” said Ron Gambill, executive vice president for SouthEast Bank. “We’re proud to have invested in our communities through our long-term strategic partnership with EVERFI, which provides excellent learning opportunities for local students to build on.”

About EVERFI: please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X/Twitter @EVERFI.

Your financial journey starts with SouthEast Bank. Olivia Johnson is a marketing strategist for Southeast Bank.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.