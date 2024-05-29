South Knox ES ends year with two big events

South Knoxville Elementary ended the year with a lot of excitement by first participating in the Cattywampus Parade followed with a community picnic provided by First Baptist Church. Assistant Lindsay Lee provides the details.

Lee describes Betsy Hobkirk as South Knoxville Elementary’s very talented art teacher. “She is not only an amazing teacher and artist, but she also gets our students involved in different community events throughout the school year such as the Cattywampus Parade. She works with students to create the different art pieces that you see at such parades. She then communicates with parents to make sure that our students can have the opportunity to be involved and experience art and community.”

The students had the opportunity to march in the parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

The following week, the students, staff, parents and community were treated to the annual end of year picnic by First Baptist Church.

Of this event Lee said: “For as many years as I can remember First Baptist Church has been pouring love into South Knoxville Elementary. The members of First Baptist support our school many ways throughout the year such as school supplies and staff lunches, but every year they host an end of the year picnic for our students, staff, parents and community. We at South Knoxville Elementary are blessed by their outpouring of love.”

Lindsay shared pictures from pictures from First Baptist’s social media account.

