Farragut High’s robotics team offers camp

Farragut High’s robotics team is sponsoring a half-day camp from June 10-14, 9 a.m.- noon at Farragut High School’s main building. The camp is for current middle school students and is limited to 20.

The camp will introduce students to engineering, robotics, CAD, programming and electronics. The cost is $150 which includes all materials and use of the robotics kits. Expandable home kits will be available for purchase.

Visit here for more information and application or email for information and send application.

