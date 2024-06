Karns pre-K school was gifted a beautiful mural from the artistic hands of Karns High School art students. Principal Jason Harris is proud of the new mural and grateful for the talent and graciousness of the connected school’s artists to use their talents to beautify the pre-K campus. Read more about the entire project on KCS Hall Pass.

