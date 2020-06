Pam Willis delayed shoulder surgery for five years. Suffering from osteoarthritis, she had limited range of motion in her part-time job in Pigeon Forge. (Pam is a retired Realtor from Knoxville, now living in New Market.)

She had a reverse total shoulder replacement at Fort Sanders Regional and was back to work a few weeks later. She talks about the decision, the surgery and the rehab: Covenant_FSR Shoulder-Surgery-6-17-20