Shady Methodist. Not a denominational slur but rather a descriptive term. This work was painted en Plein air in the shade of the Cade’s Cove Methodist Church. If it could, the 1902 white frame church would have many stories to tell and songs to sing.

Painting from the cemetery at the back of the church I enjoyed the early spring day. The shadows of the tombstones were intriguing. While working I was treated to softly playing old time gospel music coming from the church. Fully immersed in the day I eventually discovered there was no group singing or audio playing inside the church.

Creepy? No, it was just the icing on the day. A spiritual experience.

