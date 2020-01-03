Services Sunday for Dan Perryman

The Christian Academy of Knoxville community is mourning the passing of a former history teacher and assistant principal. Mr. Dan Perryman was serving as interim head of school at CAK. He passed away after a brief illness.

The family plans a celebration of life and reception in his memory to be held Sunday, Jan. 5, at First Baptist Concord, 11704 Kingston Pike. The celebration of life will begin at 3 p.m. in the main sanctuary. The reception of friends will follow at 4 p.m. in the church gathering space.

Everyone who knew and loved Mr. Perryman is invited and encouraged to attend this celebration of life.

The Perryman family has asked that memorial donations be made to CAK in order to further the spiritual growth and discipleship of the students. Designate your donation to the Dan Perryman Memorial Fund in the memo/comment field. You can donate here: https://www.cakwarriors.com/support/. In addition, any cards or letters expressing love for the Perryman family themselves can be sent to the CAK Business Office: Christian Academy of Knoxville, Attn: Perryman Family, 529 Academy Way, Knoxville, TN 37923.

Rose Mortuary is handling arrangements. Obituary information is here.