Services Friday for Jo Ann Parker

A funeral mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 W. Vine Ave., at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, for Jo Ann Moffatt Parker, who died Jan. 23. The widow of Knoxville dentist Marshall Parker, Mrs. Parker compiled a legacy of philanthropic work in her adopted hometown.

She retired from Helen Ross McNabb as major gifts officer, after nearly 40 years of service to the organization on its board of directors and as board president. Previously, she was director of development for Baptist Health System Foundation and also was executive director of the Dropout Task Force during the creation of the Center School where dropouts could earn a high school diploma. She coordinated a successful capital campaign for the Salvation Army that raised funds for the Center of Hope on Broadway.

She taught school before her daughter, Nancy, was born. Mrs. Parker served on numerous boards and was a graduate of Leadership Knoxville’s Class of 1997.

Burial will be Friday at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Additional obituary information here.