Services are Sunday for Sue Atchley

Sue K. Atchley, 86, of South Knoxville, passed away Dec. 11 after a stroke. She served in the state Senate for a time, in the seat that had been held by her husband, the late Ben Atchley. The two of them were quite a pair – active in all things South Knox and boosters of Young High and later Doyle High schools.

Sue was a commissioner of the Knox-Chapman Utility District. She leaves two children, son Jerry and his wife, Cathy, and daughter Cindy. There are two granddaughters and two great grandsons. Full obituary information is here.

Family and friends will meet at New Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 4920 Prospect Road, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, for a graveside service. Following the graveside, the family will receive friends at Graystone Presbyterian Church, 139 S. Woodlawn Pike, until 4 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 4 with the Rev. Dr. Leslie D. Rust officiating. Berry Funeral Home on Chapman Highway handled the arrangements.