Seriously, this is the GOAT

Photography is another reason for me to be outside. This day was more a hike into the Black Hills of South Dakota with my sister than an intentional photoshoot. We climbed “Little Devils Tower” and watched as several young mountain goats tested their boundaries on the granite outcropping, scurrying back to their mother’s side for reassurance.

Though “just a hike,” I was glad to lug along my full camera pack and tripod as the goats were certainly cooperative. Renowned French photographer Cartier-Brenson stressed capturing the decisive moment, the essence of what was happening when the shutter is pressed. I think this image captured it when both stopped for a drink from a small pool of water in the rocks.

