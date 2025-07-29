I’m over Jeffrey Epstein. Stop it. Just stop.

The guy committed horrific crimes, was convicted and died in jail. August 10, 2019. We’re approaching the sixth anniversary. Donald Trump is right. We need to move on. Lord knows there’s enough to discuss about what’s happening now.

For instance, I went in for my Medicare wellness review today (7/28/25) and encountered questions I’ve never seen before. Examples:

Top of the page: Are you Hispanic or Latino?

At any point in the past 2 years, has season (SIC) or migrant farm work been your or your family’s main source of income?

How many family members including yourself do you currently live with?

These questions were on the top sheet that I ripped up and stuffed into my pocket. The other pages I handed back to the doctor. Blank.

Does my doctor need to know my ethnicity or income source? No, but the political forces of hate and division would like to know and what better way to find out than on a mandatory wellness review?

It’s time for introspection, folks. What are our values? And what is each of us doing to further these ideals?