Sally Sparks, a highly respected agent with over 22 years of experience in East Tennessee real estate, is returning to Wallace Real Estate in their Lakeside Office to continue serving her clients with the same dedication and expertise that have defined her career.

Will Roberts, managing broker of the Wallace Lakeside Office, shared his enthusiasm for Sally’s return. “We are thrilled to have Sally back with us at Wallace. She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and professionalism to our office. Her clients and our agents alike will benefit from her presence, and we look forward to seeing her continue to thrive as part of the Wallace family.”

Sally’s return to Wallace is accompanied by several agents who previously worked alongside her at Sparks Realty: Joanne Mielenz, Angela Worsham, Nevin Sharma, Todd Moss, Jonathan Ward and Donna Taylor.

“The addition of these real estate professionals to the Wallace Lakeside Office brings even more strength and depth to our team,” said Andrew McGranaghan, Wallace chief development officer. “We are proud to partner with them in their business, ensuring that clients continue to receive the high level of service they have come to expect.”

McGranaghan went on to say, “The name Sally Sparks is known across the state and beyond because of everything she has done to give back to the Realtor community over the years, and I have the utmost respect for her. It’s truly an honor to work alongside Sally and her agents.”

As a second-generation Realtor, Sally Sparks has a deep understanding of the market and a passion for helping clients navigate the home buying and selling process. Her commitment to providing exceptional service has earned her numerous accolades over the years, including Tennessee’s “Certified Residential Specialist” of the Year for the prestigious Council of Real Estate Specialists, Women’s Council of Realtors state member of the year, the RPAC (Realtor Political Action Committee) Hall of Fame, local Association of Realtors member of the year, and being named Tennessee Realtor of the Year in late 2024. Her clients appreciate her knowledge, professionalism and ability to deliver results, driven by her passion for education.

Sally holds many certifications and designations including ABR, AHWD, CRS, GRI Master, PMN, MRP, SRES, SRS and C2EX, which cover working with buyers, sellers, culturally diverse, military and seniors.

In addition to her work with buyers and sellers, Sally is deeply involved in the real estate community. She has served as a past president of the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors (now ETNR), past president of the Tennessee State Council of Residential Specialists and past president of the local Women’s Council of Realtors. Currently, Sally is serving in a leadership role as a board director for the National Association of Realtors and the TN State Association as well. Her leadership roles within the local, state and national Associations of Realtors reflect her dedication to advancing the real estate profession by supporting her peers.

With her return to Wallace, Sally Sparks reinforces her commitment to delivering trusted real estate guidance to the Knoxville community. Her passion for service, industry involvement and dedication to client success make her a valued part of the Wallace team.

