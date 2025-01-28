The East Tennessee Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and the League of Women Voters of Knoxville-Knox County will host its annual legislative forum on Saturday, February 1, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Phyllis Wheatley Center, 124 S. Cruze St., in East Knoxville with free parking in a lot next to the center and on the street.

All the members of the state delegation from Knox County have been invited to attend.

The legislative session in Tennessee is underway in 2025, and members of the local delegation will address their legislative priorities and discuss upcoming and ongoing issues facing the Tennessee General Assembly.

The event is open to the public. Access for one-on-one, in-person media interviews with the legislators in attendance also will be available at 10 a.m. after the hour-long forum, which will be moderated by Scott Barker, a journalist and co-founder of the Compass with journalist Jesse Fox Mayshark.

Free coffee, breakfast bagels and pastries will be available at 8:30 a.m. while they last.

For more information, contact Maria M. Cornelius, president ETSPJ at email.

Information for this article provided by ETSPJ.