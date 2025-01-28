Tomorrow (1/29/25) is National Puzzle Day. In 2023, the world spent $730 million on jigsaw puzzles. From the giant 36-piece floor puzzles my little ones like to build to the more intricate puzzles my extended family likes to do on vacation, jigsaw puzzles are available in a wide array of styles and sizes. They are valued by many for both their entertainment value as well as their cognitive benefits.

The first jigsaw puzzle was made by John Spilsbury in London in the 1760s. Spilsbury was a cartographer. He created his puzzle by affixing a map to a piece of wood and cutting around the countries. His puzzles were not called jigsaw puzzles but rather dissected maps and were sold as a way to help children learn geography. The popularity of these dissected maps rapidly grew, expanding into other subject areas such history, zoology and Bible scenes. These puzzles were only for the wealthy as each puzzle was hand crafted and made from materials such as cedar or mahogany.

As cutting tools improved, so did the intricacy of puzzle designs. The scroll saw was invented in 1855. It operated similar to a sewing machine and allowed manufacturers to produce puzzles faster and cheaper. The subject of puzzles began to expand beyond education for children and into entertainment for adults and children alike. The invention of the steam-powered scroll saw and advancements in printing led to even more elaborate designs.

By the late 1800s, puzzles were wildly popular. In 1906, the term jigsaw puzzle was first used. Puzzle clubs and events began to form, making puzzling a social event. The popularity of jigsaw puzzles tends to wax and wane. They have seen notable resurgences in popularity during the Great Depression, after World War II and most recently during the Covid-19 related quarantines.

What started as an educational tool is now recognized as having many health benefits such as improved short-term memory, spatial reasoning and problem-solving skills. The concentration required to work a jigsaw puzzle has been found to help the brain to focus and relax, relieving stress.

So, let’s celebrate National Puzzle Day by relaxing with a cup of your favorite beverage and your favorite puzzle.

Crystal Kelly is a feature writer for Bizarre Bytes with those unusual facts that you only need to know for Trivial Pursuit or Jeopardy or to stump your in-laws.