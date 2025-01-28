Four area district winners for the Claude P. Varney award, were recognized for their outstanding achievements and a $250 contribution made to their charity of choice.

Two divisional winners will be selected from among the district winners and then one overall winner will be selected to receive the prestigious Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award, named in memory of Food City’s former president and board vice-chair of 47 years.

“We’re extremely proud of the difference our associates make in their community. Food City is committed to providing our associates with the support they need to become the best possible corporate citizens,” said Steven Smith, president and CEO.

Dustin Pierce is a meat cutter at a Knoxville Food City.

Dustin was nominated for the Claude Varney award because of his weekly volunteer work at A Place at the Table. Five hours a week, Dustin collects, sorts and prepares food donated to serve the less fortunate in our community.

Asked why he volunteered his time, Dustin said: “I respect the organization’s goals to provide a full meal and a place at the table to enjoy it for those who need it.”

Sarah Fennel is the customer service coordinator for the Food City in Blaine, Tennessee. Her nomination form stated:

“Sarah should be considered for this award because she does so much in our community. She works a fulltime job at the police department in Bean Station plus part time here at Food City – all while volunteering at 14 organizations. Every July she volunteers at the Tomato Festival, and she is there from sunrise to sunset making sure it is running smoothly and checking on the vendors. She makes time to help everyone she can. She works with the 4-H program to help the kids in Grainger County so they can learn more about the agriculture in the county and why farmers do what they do. She works with TN Promise so that kids can be prepared for the future. She helps and supports all the local businesses in the county. Sarah is one of a kind. She will go out of the way for anyone and do whatever she can to help.”

Why has she volunteered for the past 17 years with TN Promise/TN Achieves? Sarah said: “To help high school seniors have the knowledge and help to apply for and stay in college or trade school.”

Teresa Hall is a food service clerk at the Oliver Springs Food City. Her nomination form stated:

“Teresa should be considered for this award because of her longstanding appreciation for and dedication to this community. She has a long history of deep involvement with maintaining and promoting our town’s history as well as supporting our local disabled veterans. At the Oliver Springs Historical Museum, Teresa receives visitors, conducts guided tours and educates the guests on the town’s history. She scans photos of local historical significance that are provided by residents and updates those photos into the historical record and posts them on social media. When on duty at the museum, she ensures the respectful treatment and security of historical artifacts. Teresa attends monthly member meetings and spearheads the monthly movie night. She organized the 2024 ladies’ luncheon fundraiser. For six years, Teresa organized the October Sky Festival.”

Adisynne Bible is a Starbucks barista at the Morristown Food City. Her nomination form stated:

“She has given selflessly while going to college full time and working here with us at Food City. She puts other’s needs above her own with no complaints or regrets. She rushed to the front lines to help those in need after a natural disaster, travelling to North Carolina to lend a helping hand. She is passionate about helping those within her community as well as neighboring communities when she finds an opportunity to do so. She has also given her time to different cope ministries as well. Cope = Change One Person Every Day, and Adisynne takes that very seriously. Giving back is something she will always be grateful for. I know she touches everyone that works around her with her contagious smile and big heart.”

Adisynne volunteers for the parks and recreation, assisting young children on both the soccer fields and tee-ball. Whether it be practices, drills or scrimmages, she delights in helping young children who are eager to learn.

Asked why she volunteers in this way, Adisynne said when growing up, she had always played soccer and softball. Her former coach reached out as well as a family friend, asking if she would be interested in assisting.

Congratulations to these district winners and good luck in the divisional round.

