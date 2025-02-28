Smokies Safe Passage has one goal: to safely move wildlife across Interstate 40 at the Pigeon River Gorge. The group’s most recent newsletter is packed with news – mostly good.

At the end of 2024, Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy purchased 407 acres on the eastern edge of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This newly protected land encompasses the White Oak Mountain ridgeline – home to elk, black bears, migratory birds and other species. Details and spectacular photos here.

SAHC plans to own the tract for the short term, then transfer the land to become part of North Carolina’s state game lands.

Interstate update

After sustaining 10 slope failures in the final months of 2024, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced the 4.5-mile section of Interstate 40 that connects North Carolina and Tennessee – closed since Sept. 27, 2024 – will reopen in both directions on March 1, 2025.

One lane will be open in each direction from Exit 20 to Exit 15 and again from Exit 7 to the state line and about five miles into Tennessee. This stretch will be open for standard-sized trucks, but no oversized loads, according to the DOT website.

Recovery still underway

Smoky Mountain Outdoors in Hartford, Tennessee, was among the many businesses severely impacted by Hurricane Helene, but last week SMO announced, thanks to the hard work of employees, friends and family, it plans to welcome guests back for the 2025 rafting season, beginning the first week of March. SMO has supported efforts to make the Pigeon River Gorge a safer place for all. Learn more here.

Haywood County grant

On Feb. 13, 2025, Safe Passage members joined the North Carolina Alliance for Safe Transportation lunch in Raleigh, North Carolina, to help present the elected officials of the year award, given this year to four legislators for their leadership in securing a $2 million budget appropriation to support wildlife crossings in Haywood County, N.C. This includes the Pigeon River Gorge Wildlife Crossing Project.

Outdoor Knoxville

Carol Evans likes to say, “We don’t stop playing because we get old. We get old because we stop playing.” Hence her motto: Get out and play! Your best source for these opportunities is Legacy Parks’ Outdoor Knoxville events calendar, compiled by Elle Colquitt. Here.

Saturday, March 8

Morning Bird Walk: 8 a.m., Seven Islands State Birding Park. Cost $6. Info: 715-630-6848. Join Ranger Stephanie on a three-mile walk to learn the basics of birding, including tips for identification, bird songs and the best tools and resources for beginning birders. Bring field guides (optional) and binoculars. Register online.

North Knox Community Cleanup: 9-noon, Northgate Plaza. Free. Info: Keep Knoxville Beautiful at 865-521-6957. We’ll be removing litter from roads, creeks and parks and will help Trees Knoxville plant trees along Walker Blvd. Register online.

Ijams River Rescue: 10 a.m., Ijams Nature Center. Info: 865-577-4717. Help us clean up the Tennessee River and its creeks and streams to make the Greater Knoxville area an even better place to live, work and play. Registration required. All supplies provided. Severe weather date is March 15.

Sunday, March 9

Beginner Ride: 9 a.m., Baker Creek Preserve. Free. AMBC Joy Ride is here to help women feel comfortable on a bike in the woods. No one gets left behind, every rider is comfortable with the group’s pace and no section of trail is beyond the ability level of the group. Register online.