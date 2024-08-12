Rotary Club TopGolf fundraiser on 9/19

The Rotary Club of Bearden will host a fundraiser on Thursday, September 19, noon- 3 p.m. at TopGolf in Farragut to raise money for Knoxville area non-profits: Scouts of America, Pond Gap Elementary, Mobile Meals and many others.

Sponsorships, teams and individual tickets are now on sale. Lunch is included in the entry fee.

Team competition, hole-in-one and a longest drive contest will be held for all participants. A silent auction will be held on-site. For ticket, sponsorship or more information, contact Doug Kose at email or 865-207-9454.

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves. From literacy and peace to water and health, we are always working to better our world, and we stay committed to the end.